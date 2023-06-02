Ravenswatch Hotfix - Version 0.13.01

Greetings, Ravens!

Here is a quick hotfix for the missing localization for Geppetto and other miscellaneous titles and descriptions. We are sorry for the inconvenience!

If you want to read the full patch note for the Geppetto Update, check the link down below: https://steamcommunity.com/games/2071280/announcements/detail/3677797598558131697

:: Hotfix - Version 0.13.01 ::

Fixed bug

Localization: Added the missing texts for Geppetto and other miscellaneous titles and descriptions in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

