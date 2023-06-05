Tiny Thor Is Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are pleased to announce that our 16-bit pixel platformer Tiny Thor is available now on Windows PC via Steam. Tiny Thor will take you on a magical and nostalgic journey, brimming with retro-inspired goodness!

Armed with your trusty mini-Mjölnir, you will travel across 36 gorgeously illustrated levels, battling baddies and cleverly aiming and launching your mighty mini-hammer.

Watch the brand-new Tiny Thor launch trailer:



As Tiny Thor, you will ready, aim, and ricochet Mjölnir off enemies and the environment, solve puzzles and push ever forward on your journey across the magical world of Asgard. Additionally, you can learn special abilities to bestow Thor with mighty powers befitting a (very small) god and unlock challenge levels to test their godliness even further!

Tiny Thor launches today for €19.99/£16.75/$19.99 USD/$25.99 CAD on Windows PC via Steam. Tiny Thor Ragnarok n’ Roll Edition, including the game and the official soundtrack, is available for €25/$25 USD. Players can purchase both versions of the game with a 10% discount during the first week.

Stay up to date with the latest Tiny Thor news by following the game on Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Discord.