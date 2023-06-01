 Skip to content

Skycadia update for 1 June 2023

Open Beta 1.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another small update address some boss balancing, and you can now shoot down the Story Mode bosses if you survive long enough in Arcade Mode :) Please [join the Studio Nisse Discord](discord.gg/WKfCXKnh5b) to give feedback and stay up-to-date on what we're working on!
[STUDIO NISSE DISCORD](discord.gg/WKfCXKnh5b)

