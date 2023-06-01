Another small update address some boss balancing, and you can now shoot down the Story Mode bosses if you survive long enough in Arcade Mode :) Please [join the Studio Nisse Discord](discord.gg/WKfCXKnh5b) to give feedback and stay up-to-date on what we're working on!
Skycadia update for 1 June 2023
Open Beta 1.6.0
