- Icons for joystick that supports DirectInput’s technology have been added.
- Proportional scaling of image has been implemented.
- Sound track for title screen has been updated.
- Steam Client API’s library has been updated.
- Detected bugs have been fixed.
F*ckable Kim update for 1 June 2023
Update 2023.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
