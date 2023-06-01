 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

F*ckable Kim update for 1 June 2023

Update 2023.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11370840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Icons for joystick that supports DirectInput’s technology have been added.
  2. Proportional scaling of image has been implemented.
  3. Sound track for title screen has been updated.
  4. Steam Client API’s library has been updated.
  5. Detected bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1997901 Depot 1997901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link