Thank you for your cooperation!

We have improved the graphics and text of some endings.

May you have a sudden and wonderful encounter... ːsteamhappyː

🌱If you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Please contact us at the community bulletin board, our official email address, or Twitter.

Bulletin Board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko