 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Karryn's Prison update for 1 June 2023

Karryn's Prison Gym Trainer Side Job DLC is now OUT!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11370778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215420/Karryns_Prison__Gym_Trainer_Side_Job/

Get it while it is HOT and for a limited time, not only is the new Gym Trainer Side Job DLC on sale but all our titles across all platforms are on sale! ːgoblinInmateː

As a soft remainder, if you are no longer able to purchase DLCs for your copy of Karryn's Prison on Steam, you can purchase the DLC on our other partnered platform stores and follow the instruction in those files to install the DLC to your Steam copy. A list of official stores are available on our website at:
https://remtairy.com/

Thank you everyone for your support throughout the years! ːkarrynComfyː

As always, stay up to date by following us on our Discord and Twitter accounts! ːkarrynGlassesː
Discord: https://discord.gg/5qyyGP258x
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy

Changed files in this update

Karryn's Prison Shared Content Depot 1619752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link