Start Over Update 1.5

We want to express our sincere gratitude for your patience, feedback, and unwavering support.

We're excited to bring you a brand new update filled with bug fixes, changes, balancing improvements, and exciting new content!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the camera bug that occurred when entering and exiting vehicles.

Resolved the issue where players were getting stuck in third-person perspective.

Fixed the bug where filling water flasks and jugs didn't remove the weight from the inventory.

Players will now receive empty batteries after replacing them.

Resolved the bug causing infinite armor durability.

Fixed the bitcoin withdrawing bug.

Adjusted collision for lithium ore.

Changes and Balancing:

Increased the price of bitcoin by 200% for a more immersive economy.

NPCs wielding melee weapons now move faster for a greater challenge.

Significantly decreased the weight of money for better inventory management.

Modified the fiber collection sound for improved audio immersion.

Adjusted weather probability to reduce the number of rainy days.

Airdrop containers now float on water for easier retrieval.

Limited the maximum number of mercenary riflemen to 10.

Limited the maximum number of mercenary scouts to 5.

Limited the maximum number of bunkers to 10.

New Content and Features:

Tier 4 Armored Assault

Face a new wave of enemies featuring an armored vehicle enemy armed with explosive shells. Small arms fire won't penetrate their armor, so prepare RPGs, anti-vehicle mines, and mortars to defend against this formidable threat.



The Shredder now grinds most usable items for valuable resources. Repurpose your inventory and extract maximum value. Recycle weapons, armor, gadgets, and more.

Added a new drivable vehicle called "RXR".

Added the ability to craft a Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft a Mortar in the Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft Mortar Shells in the Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft Silicon in the Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft a Bomb Drone in the Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft a Mining Drill in the Tier 4 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft a Water Collector in the Tier 2 Workbench.

Added the ability to craft a Trash Bin in the Tier 2 Workbench.

Added the ability to grind most usable items for resources in the Shredder.

Added the ability to retrieve a pet Raccoon.

Added three new Tier 4 ranged enemies.

Added three new Tier 4 melee enemies.

Added an APC enemy to Tier 4.













**Thank you for being a part of the Start Over community, and for your continuous support. We appreciate your passion and enthusiasm. Stay tuned for our Roadmap announcement next week, where we'll provide insights into our futureplans. Exciting updates await you on this incredible journey.

Get ready to Start Over and embrace the new challenges!**