Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 1 June 2023

Version 2.2.8 : AI Bug fix

Build 11370722

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI : Improvements and tuning for AI stroke choices.
  • Bug fix : Fixed AI character not being able to start running as early as they should when attempting to serve & volley.

