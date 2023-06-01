- AI : Improvements and tuning for AI stroke choices.
- Bug fix : Fixed AI character not being able to start running as early as they should when attempting to serve & volley.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 1 June 2023
Version 2.2.8 : AI Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update