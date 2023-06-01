- The upper limit of the probability of paralyzing monsters is adjusted to 30%
- Add a button to claim all rewards for rewards.
- New map: Endless Road
- Fix the bug of treasure hunting times.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 1 June 2023
V1.2.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update