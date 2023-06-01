 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 1 June 2023

V1.2.17

V1.2.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The upper limit of the probability of paralyzing monsters is adjusted to 30%
  2. Add a button to claim all rewards for rewards.
  3. New map: Endless Road
  4. Fix the bug of treasure hunting times.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
