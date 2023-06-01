- Fixed an issue where completing the assignment "Late Shipment" could cause problems
- Fixed a minor issue with some cave tiles being in the wrong location.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 June 2023
Hotfix 04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
