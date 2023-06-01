The Pegasus Expedition Leaves Early Access on June 20!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, directors,

We did it, the Early Access journey is almost over! We are incredibly happy to announce that The Pegasus Expedition will be launched in all its beauty on June 20. Yaaaay!

We are so grateful that you, our beloved community, kept supporting us during our Early Access run, we wouldn't be able to make it this far without you!

Without further ado, enjoy the official Release Date Announcement trailer, we hope you like it!

The full version will bring the most unique scenario, The Purge, in which you get to play as the dreaded Biomass. Are you looking forward to dropping all the moral dilemmas of the main story and just be the baddies?

Besides that, the diplomacy system will receive a significant upgrade, as will the general enemy AI, and as usual, many bugs will be fixed.

Come share your thoughts on our Discord server, we really want to know how you like the game, or what features we could still improve, even after the full launch!