The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 1 June 2023

Updates for bulld v0.8.27

Build 11370558

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This build includes the following:

  • Updated certain objects/areas that are taken as a photograph to be more meaningful and taken into account when building the case for a primary scene;
  • Fixed message triggers to fire more on queue;
  • Updated terminal text and Datagraph data;
  • Updated tour tips to disable the Mind Map when using a controller d-pad for navigation;
  • Updated character holograms to always show an interaction option;
  • Updated mind map to support opening and closing with the same button;
  • Fixed left/right nav for mind map using a controller to use triggers;
  • Updated submission terminal to include photographs as part of the overall score for all cases;
  • Updated Aida in the office to disappear on 2nd interaction prompt;
  • Fixed not being able to navigate the menu after choosing No for a New Game option;

More to come!

Larry

