Updates for bulld v0.8.27

Hello there!
This build includes the following:
- Updated certain objects/areas that are taken as a photograph to be more meaningful and taken into account when building the case for a primary scene;
- Fixed message triggers to fire more on queue;
- Updated terminal text and Datagraph data;
- Updated tour tips to disable the Mind Map when using a controller d-pad for navigation;
- Updated character holograms to always show an interaction option;
- Updated mind map to support opening and closing with the same button;
- Fixed left/right nav for mind map using a controller to use triggers;
- Updated submission terminal to include photographs as part of the overall score for all cases;
- Updated Aida in the office to disappear on 2nd interaction prompt;
- Fixed not being able to navigate the menu after choosing No for a New Game option;
More to come!
Larry
Changed files in this update