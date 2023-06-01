Update, Version 20230601



20230601

English

[Item]Smoke Grenade can now make any hostiles that are currently chasing you lose their target.

[Skill]"Takedown by Surprise" now has a new icon.

[Takedown by Surprise]Corrupted Books can no longer be taken down.

[Takedown by Surprise]The character who successfully performs this skill will now gain some exp. By design, it shall be roughly about half of the exp they can gain by defeating the enemy in an open battle. However, I am still working on enemy exp data.

[Takedown by Surprise]Added takedown exp data for the bandits in Egypt, all shade creatures, possessed humans, fire imps, twisted nuns, Statues of Philosopher, crazed survivors, cat-faced old ladies, cruel slavedriver, pumpkin-men, mushrooms, infected people in the quarantined neighborhood, Pukwuwablins, possed security in the fast tutorial, Illuminati mercenaries, fire slimes, normal slimes, Mannequins(including those almost look like human), Corrupted Combat Robots, Plastic Rats, Crazed Workers, Senior Crazed Workers, and Crazed Foreman.

The rest hostile entities have a base exp rate for now. Their exp data will be added later.

Fixed a crash when checking an event's disable timer when calling the "is_chasingPlayer?" function.

简体中文

【物品】烟雾弹现在可以让所有正在追赶你的敌意实体丧失目标。

【技能】【推倒】现在有了一个新图标。

【推倒】被腐蚀的书籍现在无法被推倒

【推倒】成功使用这个技能的角色将会获得一定的经验。原则上，应该是在一场战斗中击败目标的经验的一半左右。但是这部分的数据还在录入中。

【推倒】对如下实体加入了推倒经验的数据：埃及的强盗，所有暗影生物，被附体之人，火焰小鬼，扭曲修女，哲学家雕像，发狂的幸存者，猫脸老太太，凶残的奴隶监工，南瓜人，蘑菇，被隔离的小区里的感染者，普库瓦哥布林，快速教程中被附体的保安，光照派雇佣兵， 火焰史莱姆，普通史莱姆，人体模型（包括那些基本上看上去像是人类的版本），被腐蚀的战斗机器人，塑料老鼠，发狂的工人，发狂的高级工人，发狂的工头

上述为被提及的敌对实体有一个基础的经验值。实际的经验值将会在此后版本中录入。

修复了在调用"is_chasingPlayer?"函数时判断事件的临时禁用时钟时引发的崩溃

