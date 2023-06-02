Sorry for the long wait, here is the update! Production limit (click on the items quantity counter to set it) to very easily prevent useless resources consumption ; and a major performances increase on the depots. If you like building hundreds of depots, you probably saw that created a major framerate drop - it should be much better now!

Also, you now need to press Shift to overwrite a building by building over it, to avoid deleting some by mistake. Same when you want to delete a line full of vehicles. And finally, you can now rename your cities.

This was the last of the v0.6.x updates, now starting to work on v0.7.0 with very . Complete roadmap until the release is about ready and I'll detail it on the next news.

Plan B - v0.6.9 build 701

Improvements:

items production limit

depots performances optimization

needs shift to overwrite an item, or to destroy a line with vehicles.

depots & lines auto chose item at creation, if possible

city renaming

Balance:

Bugs fix:

added planet name length & characters limit

fixed city population rounding (objective city pop could be different than city pop)

fixed road/rail intersections display

fixed issues with duplication and building interface

fixed bug when vehicles id reached 32k

Minor: