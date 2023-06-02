 Skip to content

Plan B: Terraform update for 2 June 2023

Plan B - v0.6.9 build 701

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the long wait, here is the update! Production limit (click on the items quantity counter to set it) to very easily prevent useless resources consumption ; and a major performances increase on the depots. If you like building hundreds of depots, you probably saw that created a major framerate drop - it should be much better now!

Also, you now need to press Shift to overwrite a building by building over it, to avoid deleting some by mistake. Same when you want to delete a line full of vehicles. And finally, you can now rename your cities.

This was the last of the v0.6.x updates, now starting to work on v0.7.0 with very . Complete roadmap until the release is about ready and I'll detail it on the next news.

Improvements:

  • items production limit
  • depots performances optimization
  • needs shift to overwrite an item, or to destroy a line with vehicles.
  • depots & lines auto chose item at creation, if possible
  • city renaming

Balance:

Bugs fix:

  • added planet name length & characters limit
  • fixed city population rounding (objective city pop could be different than city pop)
  • fixed road/rail intersections display
  • fixed issues with duplication and building interface
  • fixed bug when vehicles id reached 32k

Minor:

  • fixed help help arrows lenght if scale not 100%
  • some text changes
  • tutorial : added condition for factories recipe, texts changes.
  • added detailed performances infos in log
  • wiki updated
  • use items codename as name if not defined in loc files
  • localization update

