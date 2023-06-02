GRAB 30% DISCOUNT! 🤩

Greetings, Adventurers! 👋
Are you ready for an epic journey through a world that you create? Look no further, as Miniland Adventure is here to satisfy your adventure cravings! 🤠
The game is now on a 30% discount, the first promotion since its release! 😍 So grab your gear, and join us on this exciting journey of shaping the world as you create. 😀
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934040/Miniland_Adventure/
But that's not all, we just released the first major update! So grab the game with 30% and check out what we prepared in the major update! 👇
So don't wait, join us to start your adventure, and create a world like no other! 🤩
Have fun!
Miniland Adventure Team
Changed files in this update