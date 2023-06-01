Added new achievements & Improve online multiplayer UI.‎

Dear players,
We added new achievements that you can unlock in the game.
There are a total 10 achievements:
Achievements 1-8 for single player only.
Achievements 9-10 online multiplayer only.
1. Conquer the entire world with any country
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
2. Win 3 games
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
3. Win 5 games
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
4. Win 10 games
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
5. Win zombies scenario
Goal: Find cure and win the scenario.
6. Win World War III Scenario
Goal: Win world war III scenario with any country.
7. Win impossible difficulty level
Goal: Win impossible difficulty level with any country.
8. Emperor top level
Win 25 games with any country.
Goal: Conquer 180 countries in all 25 games.
9. Online Top Leader
Win an online game with 4 players from around the world.
10. Online Expert Strategist
Win an online game with 8 players from around the world.
Improved online multiplayer and hall of fame UI.
Fixing multiple attacks and invading at the same time.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continued to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, resources...
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update