Added new achievements & Improve online multiplayer UI.‎

Dear players,

We added new achievements that you can unlock in the game.

There are a total 9 achievements:

‎ Achievements 1-7 for single player only.

‎ Achievements 8-9 online multiplayer only.‎

‎

‎1. Conquer the entire world with any country‎

Goal: Conquer 180 countries

‎2. Win 3 games‎

Goal: Conquer 180 countries

‎ ‎

‎3. Win 5 games‎

Goal: Conquer 180 countries

‎ ‎

‎4. Win 10 games‎

Goal: Conquer 180 countries

‎ ‎

‎5. Win zombies scenario‎

Goal: Find cure and win the scenario.‎

‎ ‎

6. Win impossible difficulty level‎

Goal: Win impossible difficulty level with any country.‎

‎ ‎

7. Emperor top level ‎

Win 25 games with any country. ‎

Goal: Conquer 180 countries in all 25 games.‎

‎ ‎

8. Online Top Leader‎

Win an online game with 4 players from around the world. ‎

‎ ‎

9. Online Expert Strategist‎

Win an online game with 8 players from around the world.

‎ Improved online multiplayer and hall of fame UI.‎

‎ Fixing multiple attacks and invading at the same time.

‎ Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎

‎ Fixed reported issues and continued to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

‎ ‎

We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war ‎options, technologies, ‎resources... ‎

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do. ‎

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎ ‎

Thank you,‎ ‎

iGindis Team