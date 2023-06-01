 Skip to content

Europe Empire 2027 update for 1 June 2023

Added new achievements & Improve online multiplayer UI.‎

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
We added new achievements that you can unlock in the game.

There are a total 9 achievements:
Achievements 1-7 for single player only.
 Achievements 8-9 online multiplayer only.‎

‎1. Conquer the entire world with any country‎
Goal: Conquer 180 countries

‎2. Win 3 games‎
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
‎ ‎
‎3. Win 5 games‎
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
‎ ‎
‎4. Win 10 games‎
Goal: Conquer 180 countries
‎ ‎
‎5. Win zombies scenario‎
Goal: Find cure and win the scenario.‎
‎ ‎
6. Win impossible difficulty level‎
Goal: Win impossible difficulty level with any country.‎
‎ ‎
7. Emperor top level ‎
Win 25 games with any country. ‎
Goal: Conquer 180 countries in all 25 games.‎
‎ ‎
8. Online Top Leader‎
Win an online game with 4 players from around the world. ‎
‎ ‎
9. Online Expert Strategist‎
Win an online game with 8 players from around the world.

Improved online multiplayer and hall of fame UI.‎
 Fixing multiple attacks and invading at the same time.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
 Fixed reported issues and continued to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎
‎ ‎
We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war ‎options, technologies, ‎resources... ‎
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do. ‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎ ‎
Thank you,‎ ‎
iGindis Team

