v0.8 Update

Changes
-
Changed how the stage was created.
-
The stage is now created linearly.
-
The number of zones created has increased.
-
Fixed the timing of the appearance of the intermediate boss and stage boss.
-
Zone structure changed.
-
The area can be moved unidirectionally through the portal as it changes to a linear stage.
-
Enemy generation logic has been changed.
-
Changed the way objects are created.
-
The object is now created probabilistic in the store area.
-
As before, objects are created in the normal zone.
-
A run combiner is now created in the store area.
-
Zone map UI has been removed due to changes in stage creation methods.
-
Changed the gold acquisition method.
-
You now get a certain amount of gold for each enemy action.
-
The amount of gold that can be obtained in hidden spaces in the zone has been reduced.
Bug fix
- Fixed a bug where the stage clear time was not output normally.
- Fixed a bug where the remaining recovery required figures for the relic "Cardukeus" were not normally displayed.
- Fixed a bug where the imprint runes in the store area were not working properly.
- Fixed a bug where the rune dismantler didn't work properly.
- Fixed a bug where the effect of imprinted runes disappeared when combining runes.
- Fixed a bug where the appearance of a specific damage box was not visible.
- Fixed a bug where the item that was not acquired did not disappear.
Changed files in this update