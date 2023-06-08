 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 8 June 2023

v0.8 Update

Build 11370408

Changes

  • Changed how the stage was created.

  • The stage is now created linearly.

  • The number of zones created has increased.

  • Fixed the timing of the appearance of the intermediate boss and stage boss.

  • Zone structure changed.

  • The area can be moved unidirectionally through the portal as it changes to a linear stage.

  • Enemy generation logic has been changed.

  • Changed the way objects are created.

  • The object is now created probabilistic in the store area.

  • As before, objects are created in the normal zone.

  • A run combiner is now created in the store area.

  • Zone map UI has been removed due to changes in stage creation methods.

  • Changed the gold acquisition method.

  • You now get a certain amount of gold for each enemy action.

  • The amount of gold that can be obtained in hidden spaces in the zone has been reduced.

Bug fix
  • Fixed a bug where the stage clear time was not output normally.
  • Fixed a bug where the remaining recovery required figures for the relic "Cardukeus" were not normally displayed.
  • Fixed a bug where the imprint runes in the store area were not working properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the rune dismantler didn't work properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the effect of imprinted runes disappeared when combining runes.
  • Fixed a bug where the appearance of a specific damage box was not visible.
  • Fixed a bug where the item that was not acquired did not disappear.

