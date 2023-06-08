v0.8 Update

Changed how the stage was created.

The stage is now created linearly.

The number of zones created has increased.

Fixed the timing of the appearance of the intermediate boss and stage boss.

Zone structure changed.

The area can be moved unidirectionally through the portal as it changes to a linear stage.

Enemy generation logic has been changed.

Changed the way objects are created.

The object is now created probabilistic in the store area.

As before, objects are created in the normal zone.

A run combiner is now created in the store area.

Zone map UI has been removed due to changes in stage creation methods.

Changed the gold acquisition method.

You now get a certain amount of gold for each enemy action.