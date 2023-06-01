Update v0.2.29c6163

This update should address a bunch of common issues as well as add a variety of small improvements. There will be further changes and improvements to the AI, physics, UI and other areas in future updates. Please let us know if you encounter issues!

Gameplay

AI has been improved somewhat - they now follow the racing line more confidently and take less avoiding action.

AI skill level is now more representative and accurate.

AI should no longer get "lost" after resetting.

AI should no longer pit on the last lap of a race in most cases.

Updated the Formula and the General to be less "floaty" and more driveable.

Increased the top speed of the Lightning.

Added a penalty for holding down the throttle whilst the lights go out.

Made the tyre wear rate depend on grip (lower wear on low-friction surfaces like ice).

Adjusted the colliders for the open-wheel cars, to allow them to race better side-by-side (and not get tangled in objects).

Small update to the Collisium track.

FIXED: Reverse should no longer enable when braking and drifting.

FIXED: Large world-size tracks no longer clip into the background.

Audio

Slightly adjusted the engine audio for the Lightning and the Classic.

Slightly adjusted default audio levels.

FIXED: Sound sliders should now appropriately control engine and car noises again.

FIXED: Player cars should no longer change audio level (or lose audio completely) when crossing the finish line.

User Interface

Adjusted how the colours are displayed in the Customise menu and added tooltips.

Updated the AI slider to show values and allow entering specific values.

Inverted the damage bar to increase with damage, rather than decrease.

Added an option to specify a frame-rate limit, in the Options menu (does not apply to menus).

Framerate in menu is always limited to 60fps to reduce GPU burden.

Updated the track list to be categorised by difficulty.

FIXED: The cursor no longer disappears when returning to the main menu from the "Press Any Key" screen before a race.

FIXED: Some minor misplaced UI.

Track Editor