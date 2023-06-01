Patch 0.216.8 (Public Test)

Further problem solving in today's patch!
Like last time, this patch makes your saves significantly less backwards compatible than other patches, so make sure you really do make extra backups this time. As always, we will do our best so that you will be able to continue with your save files when this goes live, but there is always a risk that you might have to restore your backups when playing on the public test.
Patch notes:
- Fixed issue with some worlds not showing up correctly
- Fixed an issue with creating a character with the same name as a previous one
- A permanent backup is now created when loading into a new world version in case you want to revert back
- Bed issues fixed
- Issue with monsters moving before finished being staggered fixed
- Fixed issue where monsters could have the wrong weapon after exiting and re-entering an area
- Fixed issue with loading worlds on dedicated server
- Worlds with underscores in their names fixed
Changed depots in internal-test branch