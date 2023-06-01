Elypse Patch Note 1.0.10

Hey everyone,

We're back with another patch that fixes all the reported issues during the launch.

If you stumble upon any bugs, don't hesitate to report them on our discord or on the community hub.

Elypse patch 1.0.10:

-duplication of items for sale in the beggar shop fix

-bug with interaction with the beggar

-fix boss reset when dying during attack

-fix boss animation getting stuck after respawn

-fix player getting stuck during respawn, depending under certain condition

Cheers,

Hot Chili Games