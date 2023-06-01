Season 2 - Echoes of the Beast Now Live

‘Kalyug is upon us. The slow death of nature has begun. The forests of this land will dwindle, the birdsong will subside – all that will remain are the echoes of the great forests that were.”

-Prithvi, the Earth Mother

Greetings Yoddhas!

We hope you went wild last season and enjoyed Sugriva and the Tribes of Kishkindha Karma Pass! But as we bid farewell to the last season let's take a look at what's in store for the next Karma Pass; Echoes of the Beast!

New Karma Pass:

The churning of the ocean eons ago, birthed great Cosmic Beasts to walk alongside you on your journey to ascend Mount Meru. Grab your Karma Pass now to instantly unlock Mayura and climb up the Season track. Our Cosmic Beasts also bring a new Property into the game, which we're going into details below.

Remember to check in over the next two months for Daily Quests, and Chapters while also chaining in win streaks for that extra Karma. Other pass rewards include tons of gold, shards and even random cards! Check out some of the new cards and hop in-game to grab them.

New Property: Ephemeral - Units with this property cannot be attacked directly by Hero or Units.

Note: We are aware of the issue with some players unable to collect Karma from quests. Please go back to Home Screen or restart the game and they will be collectible. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Gameplay Rebalance:

Embracing the Rogue-Lite, we’re shaking up the way Story Mode is approached. Chain up your wins, rend and claw your way up to bosses, because there are no more checkpoints to fall back to safety.

PvE has been rebalanced to make games faster and more exciting based on these changes, along with allowing players to loot a new card after every successful encounter. We hope this allows new players easier card collection and a better approach to deck building.

And perhaps our most exciting gameplay change, all Realms are now re-playable upon completion. So, are you ready for Yamraj to send you back to spawn?

Hero Cards have come to Card Packs!

Our focus on this update has been to make it easier for players to obtain cards and max out individual Hero Decks. Before this update Hero Cards were obtained through leveling your hero while Card Packs contained 3 neutral cards. With this update, we’ve moved most Hero Cards available through leveling and added them to Card Packs. Now, with a little bit of luck on your side, get powerful cards for your Hero early into the game!

Balance changes:

Our biggest change is to Vasuki. If a player has Vasuki deployed, a random 4-5 cost unit will be deployed at the end of every turn.

Other Card changes include:

Two-Handed Spear now has Guards but his damage is reduced to 3.

Tiny Rakshasa is now 2-0-1.

Pisacha is now 3-0-2.

River Rakshasa is now 2-0-2, no longer feeds.

Minor and Major heal now effects Hero

Lash Out not damages all units

We hope you enjoy the new Karma Pass and look forward to suggestions and feedback. If you’d like to get involved with our community and look for early updates, here are our links: Discord, Instagram and YouTube.

See you on the battlefield!

Studio Sirah



