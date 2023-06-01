 Skip to content

Guardians Frontline update for 1 June 2023

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Replaced the cannon tower plasma cannon for the new fixed machine gun
  • Added new Female Guardian as Galaxy reward (Military)
  • Added the possibility of kicking players out in pvp games
  • The game will automatically set the loadout if the map is restricted to 1 or 2 weapons. No need to change the loadout or own the weapons anymore!
  • Added respawn button next to reset level button.
  • Vive/Index: Added a new setting "Push the trackpad to rotate" to disable joystick press when using HTC Vive with index controllers.
  • Improved alien shield destruction effect
  • Improved team mates visualization in the mini map

Balance:

  • Galaxy Modifiers: Reduced overmind extra respawn from 15s to 3s
  • Galaxy Modifiers: Increased price of units extra damage to 4500

Fixes:

  • Fixed Bug bombs LvL2 not dying sometimes leaving some games stuck
  • Fixed being able to buy structures on neutral and bug planets
  • Fixed the game crashing sometimes when browsing community or galaxy maps.
  • Fixed the game storing the team's influence as individual influence at the end of a galaxy game. We now show the influence added to the planet and the influence gained by the player in the final screen.
  • Fixed the number of games in the planet screen not matching the game rows
  • Fixed some maps not showing as included in the galaxy when checking this info in the mission tab
  • Fixed weapon slot positioning not working correctly in the main menu
  • Fixed Bhaptics not working with the AK4 and AK6
  • Fixed Bhaptics switch turning off every time the game started
  • Fixed out of memory crash when browsing the maps list in the editor section
  • Fixed "show me online" not recording the state forcing the player to turn it on every time the game started
  • Fixed the recently played and friends list not populating
  • Fixed Mission maps overlapped side mission maps on Boreal
  • Fixed navmesh issues in snow rescue
  • Fixed Kills / Death ratio not working
  • Fixed the kill volume only killing the host
  • Fixed AK2 stun upgrade affecting all friendlies
  • Fixed the siege tank projectile creating performance issues sometimes
  • Fixed players joining domination games mid-way would see all bases captured and with 0 hp
  • Fixed the map rating box doesn't show up if you are playing single player on any new map
  • Fixed curing a player with low hp would not replicate the status to other players
  • Fixed the main hand glitching after grabbing a weapon only held with the offhand
  • Fixed Shotgun and Sniper bullet count bugged
  • Fixed spawned ammo crates not disappearing when other players pressed the button
  • Fixed being able to revive other players without 150 minerals

Map Editor Improvements:

  • Added two new Bright platforms
  • Added two additional precision levels to the snap to grid
  • Added performance warning when turning the flashlight on
  • Added a "Clear" map description button
  • Dimmer volumes now have the option auto-enable the flashlight when the player enters the volume
  • Dimmer volumes now have the option to change the lighting. There are 5 levels, 1 dark to 5 bright
  • Reduced the audio volume around fire and steam assets

Map Editor Fixes

  • Fixed camera clipping in precision mode
  • Fixed undo button not working correctly after moving objects when in precision mode
  • Fixed the overmind collection rate dropping back to ' 1 ' every time I revisit a map to update it
  • Fixed "Lock all objects" not working correctly
  • Fixed "Lock all objects" temporarily moving locked group objects
  • Fixed the path hint object breaking escort maps
  • Fixed the medic gun not showing up in the reward box list
  • Fixed dimming volumes not working with default lighting
  • Fixed reset level not working the first time you played from the editor
  • Fixed biome filter not initializing
  • Fixed space asset "floor 07" missing one face
  • Fixed some fortress assets colliders

Changed files in this update

