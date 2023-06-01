Patch 1.1.1

Improvements:
- Replaced the cannon tower plasma cannon for the new fixed machine gun
- Added new Female Guardian as Galaxy reward (Military)
- Added the possibility of kicking players out in pvp games
- The game will automatically set the loadout if the map is restricted to 1 or 2 weapons. No need to change the loadout or own the weapons anymore!
- Added respawn button next to reset level button.
- Vive/Index: Added a new setting "Push the trackpad to rotate" to disable joystick press when using HTC Vive with index controllers.
- Improved alien shield destruction effect
- Improved team mates visualization in the mini map
Balance:
- Galaxy Modifiers: Reduced overmind extra respawn from 15s to 3s
- Galaxy Modifiers: Increased price of units extra damage to 4500
Fixes:
- Fixed Bug bombs LvL2 not dying sometimes leaving some games stuck
- Fixed being able to buy structures on neutral and bug planets
- Fixed the game crashing sometimes when browsing community or galaxy maps.
- Fixed the game storing the team's influence as individual influence at the end of a galaxy game. We now show the influence added to the planet and the influence gained by the player in the final screen.
- Fixed the number of games in the planet screen not matching the game rows
- Fixed some maps not showing as included in the galaxy when checking this info in the mission tab
- Fixed weapon slot positioning not working correctly in the main menu
- Fixed Bhaptics not working with the AK4 and AK6
- Fixed Bhaptics switch turning off every time the game started
- Fixed out of memory crash when browsing the maps list in the editor section
- Fixed "show me online" not recording the state forcing the player to turn it on every time the game started
- Fixed the recently played and friends list not populating
- Fixed Mission maps overlapped side mission maps on Boreal
- Fixed navmesh issues in snow rescue
- Fixed Kills / Death ratio not working
- Fixed the kill volume only killing the host
- Fixed AK2 stun upgrade affecting all friendlies
- Fixed the siege tank projectile creating performance issues sometimes
- Fixed players joining domination games mid-way would see all bases captured and with 0 hp
- Fixed the map rating box doesn't show up if you are playing single player on any new map
- Fixed curing a player with low hp would not replicate the status to other players
- Fixed the main hand glitching after grabbing a weapon only held with the offhand
- Fixed Shotgun and Sniper bullet count bugged
- Fixed spawned ammo crates not disappearing when other players pressed the button
- Fixed being able to revive other players without 150 minerals
Map Editor Improvements:
- Added two new Bright platforms
- Added two additional precision levels to the snap to grid
- Added performance warning when turning the flashlight on
- Added a "Clear" map description button
- Dimmer volumes now have the option auto-enable the flashlight when the player enters the volume
- Dimmer volumes now have the option to change the lighting. There are 5 levels, 1 dark to 5 bright
- Reduced the audio volume around fire and steam assets
Map Editor Fixes
- Fixed camera clipping in precision mode
- Fixed undo button not working correctly after moving objects when in precision mode
- Fixed the overmind collection rate dropping back to ' 1 ' every time I revisit a map to update it
- Fixed "Lock all objects" not working correctly
- Fixed "Lock all objects" temporarily moving locked group objects
- Fixed the path hint object breaking escort maps
- Fixed the medic gun not showing up in the reward box list
- Fixed dimming volumes not working with default lighting
- Fixed reset level not working the first time you played from the editor
- Fixed biome filter not initializing
- Fixed space asset "floor 07" missing one face
- Fixed some fortress assets colliders
Changed files in this update