 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eyo - Jump 'n' Run RPG update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix version 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11370123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixed:

  • Fixed errors where incorrect achievements or no achievements were unlocked
  • Fixed bugs where older players in levels 1-14 could no longer save new times to the leaderboard after it was reset due to level changes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871841 Depot 1871841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link