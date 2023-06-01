 Skip to content

Haiku, the Robot update for 1 June 2023

Build 1.1.5.1 hotfixes

Some quick fixes:

  • The 4th Rusty Key will appear in Slate's room once you have defeated at least one of the Creators.
    Previously you could only pick it up between the first and second Creator, now you can pick it up anytime after defeating the first Creator.
  • Fixed the audio track for Pinions Expanse.
  • Elegy's Account in the sewer area now appears correctly in the Corrupt Mode.

Can't fix: Missing savefiles. There are two bugs here:

  • Savefiles look empty but they are not. Once you load the savefile, and save again, they appear correctly in the main menu. Check the savefiles directory to be sure:
    Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\MisterMorrisGames\Haiku
    Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/MisterMorrisGames/Haiku
  • Savefiles have indeed been deleted. If that is the case, I apologize for not implementing Cloud Saves sooner, and I have put together a 76% savefile which you can download from here - I know it's not ideal but I hope it helps.

