 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Marble World update for 1 June 2023

Patch 1.1.3 (Miniblocks!)

Share · View all patches · Build 11369973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It's been a while, I've been busy with a new game and there have been some positive things happening in life that also needed some attention. (A new house and a dog!)

Nevertheless I have been working on some new Marble World things, and today I'd like to introduce the first part of what I call: Miniblocks. In addition a piston has been added and there are various bugfixes and general improvements!


Patch Notes

  • Added various miniblocks that allow for complex & intricate builds.

  • Added more attachpoints to existing tubes.

  • Added a piston that is controllable with logic.

  • Added the last played world name in the continue button on the main menu .

  • Added a toggle to always show small objects on screen, even when far away. (this is off by default for performance.)

  • Updated the attachpoint snapping code.

  • The DLC grace period check is now 30 days.

  • The camera now moves when building with freeform, always keeping the newest build track in sight.

  • Updated the maximum amount of marble effects from 500 to 1000.

  • Darkened the move tool arrows to contrast better against the cube.

  • Optimized a check for the 2 booster achievements, not having both achievements unlocked would result in lag when a lot of marbles passed a booster at the same time.

  • Fixed an issue where the total amount of marbles logic block would cut off numbers if the number was too big.

  • Fixed an issue where moving multiple objects at the same time would not respect the distance between those objects.

Roadmap

Last time I said I'd talk about the 2023 roadmap... well, life got in the way a bit, and the new game as well. I personally didn't feel like talking about it as the new game was dominating my worktime and I wasn't sure how much time I would end up freeing for Marble World. This meant I couldn't promise features to be done within X time so I ended up not mentioning anything to avoid promises I couldn't keep.

So, to compromise: here's the list of features I'd like to add, but I can't tell you when they'll arrive.

  • A logic pulse extender
  • Showing heights on every freeform point to easily see if tracks are aiming downwards
  • Miniblocks update 2 (out of 2)
  • Controller support
  • Saved camera positions that activate through keypress or logic

And here's the roadmap I try to keep up to date which tells which items are going to be in the next patch:
https://trello.com/b/LU9G4CGR/roadmap

Thank you all for your continuous support!

  • Rinke

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2223290/Marble_World_Winter_Pack/

Changed files in this update

Marble World Content Depot 1491341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link