Patch 1.1.3 (Miniblocks!)

Hey everyone!
It's been a while, I've been busy with a new game and there have been some positive things happening in life that also needed some attention. (A new house and a dog!)
Nevertheless I have been working on some new Marble World things, and today I'd like to introduce the first part of what I call: Miniblocks. In addition a piston has been added and there are various bugfixes and general improvements!
Patch Notes
Added various miniblocks that allow for complex & intricate builds.
Added more attachpoints to existing tubes.
Added a piston that is controllable with logic.
Added the last played world name in the continue button on the main menu .
Added a toggle to always show small objects on screen, even when far away. (this is off by default for performance.)
Updated the attachpoint snapping code.
The DLC grace period check is now 30 days.
The camera now moves when building with freeform, always keeping the newest build track in sight.
Updated the maximum amount of marble effects from 500 to 1000.
Darkened the move tool arrows to contrast better against the cube.
Optimized a check for the 2 booster achievements, not having both achievements unlocked would result in lag when a lot of marbles passed a booster at the same time.
Fixed an issue where the total amount of marbles logic block would cut off numbers if the number was too big.
Fixed an issue where moving multiple objects at the same time would not respect the distance between those objects.
Roadmap
Last time I said I'd talk about the 2023 roadmap... well, life got in the way a bit, and the new game as well. I personally didn't feel like talking about it as the new game was dominating my worktime and I wasn't sure how much time I would end up freeing for Marble World. This meant I couldn't promise features to be done within X time so I ended up not mentioning anything to avoid promises I couldn't keep.
So, to compromise: here's the list of features I'd like to add, but I can't tell you when they'll arrive.
- A logic pulse extender
- Showing heights on every freeform point to easily see if tracks are aiming downwards
- Miniblocks update 2 (out of 2)
- Controller support
- Saved camera positions that activate through keypress or logic
And here's the roadmap I try to keep up to date which tells which items are going to be in the next patch:
https://trello.com/b/LU9G4CGR/roadmap
Thank you all for your continuous support!
- Rinke
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2223290/Marble_World_Winter_Pack/
