Soulstice Free Content Update

Hi everyone!

We’re excited to announce an all new free content update for Soulstice today! Check out the trailer below for all the info:

New Content:

Wow, lots of exciting new content to unpack. First up, players now have the option to play the game in Briar's Transcendent State!

You can unlock this playable form in Chapter 23 on your first run, or enjoy it from the very beginning if you are playing the game again after beating it.





We can’t wait to see you tear through the game in this badass form!

Mindfield Training Arena:

Next up - take your combat skills for a test in Mindfield, the new training arena designed to sharpen your techniques, and give you a place to perfect your skills.





Additionally, this content update also features a handful of small changes, fixes for the game. We look forward to seeing how you all enjoy this new update!

Check out the full patch notes below.

Changelog for update 1.1.0:

New content:

• Added playable Transcendent State. This new transformation comes with a new set of moves, attacks and special abilities. It is unlocked in Chapter 23, and upon meeting this condition it is available since Chapter 1 when commencing a new run. The Transcendent State is unlocked automatically for all players who have already finished the game, even if a new run is already in progress.

• Added Mindfield, a training arena where the player can test out their combat techniques. It becomes available from the Main Menu once Chapter 1 has been completed.

General:

• Updated draw distance of environment meshes

• Fixed collisions of certain level elements

• General performance improvements

• Tweaks and improvements of audio effects and music

• General tweaks to UI and menus

• General tweaks and improvements

Fixes:

• Fixed an issue that caused some attacks to damage the player even when countered

• Fixed some incorrect damage areas in some enemy attacks

• Fixed an issue that caused on-screen enemy indicators to disappear

• Fixed a rare crash in Chapter 25

• Reduced issues related to texture streaming that caused many textures to appear as low resolution

• Fixed the appearance of the Champion mini boss's armor in Chapter 3

• Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the enemies to fall in slow-motion