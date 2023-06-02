The gamepad control is here! Big big update!

Hi there mercebinaries! Today we bring a big update for Kofi Quest, with something widely asked, the gamepad control! Kofi Quest was designed to be played with a mouse and a keyboard, so in order to create a gamepad control that feels natural we decided to rethink the control system a little bit. If you still prefer playing with mouse and keyboard you can keep doing that the same way as before, but keep reading, because there are more surprises.

New content!

This update includes all the content made for the Nintendo Switch version. New dungeons, new items, new enemies and new friendships in a big sidequest that will take you to the different regions of the game unwrapping their deepest secrets.