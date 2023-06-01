Organosphere V0.9.5 WINTER EVENT

Here in Sunny S.A., well it just aint so sunny anymore. The bugs are all dying and its too cold to be outside - so to warm things up a bit, the rules of the game are changing ever so slightly for the next few months:

Due to extreme cold fluctuations, insect type enemies will be far less and attack less frequently. The new focus is on human enemies and headshots, and so thus for winter to get the season achievement the goal will be to score 100+ headshots against soldiers in a single playthrough.

A few small changes have also been made to the game:

Headshots now award 5000 points. Headshots now have a distinct sound/audio cue. Headshots are counted in the PDA for tracking the achievement. The game now has difficulty settings as well. Adjustable at any time. [By player request] A few helpful tutorial tooltips now added relating to the bike and custom weapons.

Lastly, a proper comprehensive tutorial is finally in the works, and will be released as part of the Organosphere V9.5.1 Update.

Happy Head-Shotting!!