Wild West Saga update for 1 June 2023

1.18.0 (Small bug fix)

Howdy Pioneers!
Hope you are having fun playing Wild West Saga!

What’s new:

Area 10 Fully Released!
Moved assets to asset bundles to help out with package size issues.
Added outro movie.
Outro movie can be viewed freely once game is done.
Removed Esigame package from Android version.
Added Appodeal to Android version.
Fixed issue with German language not working.
Upscaled textures in some versions.
Unlocking businesses only takes their Lvl 1 cost into account
Most menus can be navigated with the Enter and Escape keys now

If you got any feedback, questions, ideas on the new feature, feel free to reach out to us at contact@tamasenco.com! And make sure to follow us on Social Media (www.facebook.com/wild.west.saga and on Instagram @WildWestSaga).

