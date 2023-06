Hello, this is NINEHECTARE

We have conducted a new update this week, and most of the bugs that rendered the game unplayable have been fixed.

However, there are still many bugs and inconveniences that need to be addressed, so we will continue to update consistently.

🐞Bug fixes :

Fixed an issue where interaction was not possible after building Kukul's house.

Resolved the problem of popup windows appearing inconsistent with the game content.

Fixed the issue where materials for APIS's D.I.Y content were not consumed.

Corrected the problem where trap damage in Mei's Nightmare was appearing as 1.

Fixed the issue where the game was interrupted during the progression of Kukul's quest.

With the resolution of Kukul's quest problem, you can now play the "Realm of Eros" normally again!

Installed transparent walls for the boss battle in the "Realm of Obsession."

Fixed the issue where background music was not playing in the "Realm of Obsession."

Corrected the non-functional barrier in Stage 9 of the "Realm of Obsession."

Fixed the issue where missing items were dropping in Mei's Nightmare.

Improved the issue where souls were not deducted correctly when starting from the Depths.

Fixed the problem where debuffs after the boss battle in the "Realm of Eros" were affecting the town as well.

Made adjustments to stuck areas in the town.

Fixed the issue where building a house at the player respawn location would prevent the game from running.

Resolved the problem of not being able to use Mei's Restaurant properly.

Fixed the issue where the game would occasionally reset upon death in Mei's Nightmare.

Fixed the problem of some background sounds playing excessively loud.



🦾 Improvements :

Improved the translation quality of the English version.

Nerfed the memory of the Warmonger

💡Upcoming update details for next week:

Mei's Restaurant will be revamped for better intuitiveness, and more cooking items will be added.

Workbenches will be installed in the town, allowing furniture and garden item crafting from the early stages of the game.

Partial controller support will be introduced.

Thank you very much to all of you who have been waiting for a long time,

We will repay you with <GREY HAVEN> that continues to develop!