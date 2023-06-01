Early Access - Patch 6 (0.7.7)

Hello witches,

In an attempt to improve the in-game economy, today’s patch introduces some changes to the Stall (and a tutorial too!). Additionally, we have opened a new potential source of revenue - selling your Cuflow. Your feedback is, as always, greatly appreciated.

Otherwise, the most important additions are a Mushroom Stump (now you can grow your own mushrooms), a Mill and highly requested item sorting!

The full patch notes are as follows:

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from receiving a quest from the Cat Familiar on the 21th day

Rocks with Gems inside will now correctly respawn

Morphing into a cat in the Hospital no longer blocks the game

Tulok’s quest will now activate even if the player already has a Cuflow Coop

Tomato discoveries now correctly show which season can this vegetable be planted in

Fixed a few spots on the map where Abrill could get stuck

Picking up Witch Exam - Ritualist reward will no longer cause the game to crash

Basic Herbology now gives out a correct reward

Attempting to teleport multiple times in quick succession no longer causes a black screen

Attempting to morph from cat to human and summoning Tzoru at the same time no longer causes a black screen

Attempting to morph into a cat while teleporting no longer causes a black screen

Teleporting now disables movement for its duration

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to swim in the buildings if he recently touched water while on the broom

Fixed plants spawning under the ground on the north side of the map

Fixed an exploit that could cause the player to receive more Essences than intended

The cat will no longer become unresponsive after walking close to the water

Ritual that summons rain will now correctly appear on the Altar after unlocking it

Removing a Whistler will now spawn correct resource types

Weather is no longer affected by previously used save game

Talking to a cat familiar too quickly no longer causes him to give two quests at the same time

Soul of Boran quest now requires an intended amount of pinecones

Lowered the range of interaction with the Well

Confirming cat familiar’s name on a controller no longer causes Abrill to jump

Fixed sitting areas on Arbor and Flowered Arbor models

Swapping tabs between commissions and main quest no longer causes an incorrect text to be displayed

Resident info UI will no longer break on higher resolutions

Added a character limit while naming a Cuflow

Forest and Sound essences can now be picked up

Fixed default settings for Gamma

Harvesting fruit from the bush will now block movement

Vegetable Dish commission no longer requires fish

Steam Deck: you can no longer start a new game before reaching main menu

Carrots can now be offered as gifts

Fixed an issue that could cause animation of getting on the broom to greatly slow down the player

Fixed graphical issues in the cave

Removed levitating boat ropes in Storm and Frost seasons

A chest that requires Waxing Moon to open now displays a correct icon

Removed marker duplicates from the Local Market store

Player’s position is no longer incorrectly adjusted after moving furniture

Lights in Abrill’s house will no longer turn off by themselves when Abrill moves far away from the house

Boats in the harbor no longer levitate

Fixed a hole between a gate and a wall in the Lower City

Major features and improvements:

Added Witch Stall tutorial

Added Witch Stall upgrade (one.. for now!)

Witch Stall can now be used to sell items in bulk; however, the amount sold depends on your current Town Reputation

Added the ability to color chests and great chests using dyes. Dyes can be purchased at the market in the town square.

You can now sell or release your Cuflow

Updated Cuflow Register UI

You can now sort equipment/items in chests by categories

Added new 5 Commissions

Added new models for upgraded tools

You can now catch small lizards

Added a Mushroom Stump and mushroom cultivation

Added a Mill, available in Rogost’s Service Book. Can be used to obtain flour, oil and sugar

Locals now have birthdays and react to them

Added 5 new wallpapers (can be purchased in the Local Market)

Food description in the Oven now displays how much Stamina is restored

Double click now can be used to move items between equipment and chest

Simplified quest delivery: if you have the required item, you can give it to the NPC immediately

Added a farm field interface immediately after plowing the field

Added 6 new Fences and fence gates variants

Furniture and blueprints can now be sold on the Witch Stall

Increased time after which grown vegetables will wilt

It is no longer required to do two level 1 tool upgrades if the first one was performed on older save, from before other upgrades were added

Added prompt that clearly shows relationship changes (both increase and decrease)

Minor features and improvements:

Added a new model for upgraded Witch Stall

Adjusted fishing tutorial text

Added a “Swing” prompt to the Bugnet

Added “Vegetable Stew” icon

Steam Deck: naming a cat or a cuflow now invokes an on-screen keyboard

Steam Deck: left trigger button prompt is now more visible

Added “Cuflow Coop is full” notification

Increased Bone drop chance (NOT Tibia)

UI tabs now save their status after they’re closed

Victory Champignon and Cuflowrelle models are now bigger

The town will now turn the lights on at 6 PM (previously 7 PM)

Adjusted colors of Essences, while they are being held in the hand

Added “Interaction” prompt to furniture

Adjusted the areas in which decorations can be placed on the Nightstands

Improved “Hanging Shelf” description

Adjusted Sickle animation

Added a correct icon for blue “Witch Skirt”

Swapped “Radish Seeds” icon

Adjusted dialogue in “Fighting Destiny” quest

Adjusted the colors of paints to make them more diverse

Adjusted “Colorful Bed” model

We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team

Follow us and find out more about the game:

Facebook

Twitter

Tiktok

Instagram

Discord

Official Wiki