Early Access - Patch 6 (0.7.7)

In an attempt to improve the in-game economy, today’s patch introduces some changes to the Stall (and a tutorial too!). Additionally, we have opened a new potential source of revenue - selling your Cuflow. Your feedback is, as always, greatly appreciated.
Otherwise, the most important additions are a Mushroom Stump (now you can grow your own mushrooms), a Mill and highly requested item sorting!
The full patch notes are as follows:
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from receiving a quest from the Cat Familiar on the 21th day
- Rocks with Gems inside will now correctly respawn
- Morphing into a cat in the Hospital no longer blocks the game
- Tulok’s quest will now activate even if the player already has a Cuflow Coop
- Tomato discoveries now correctly show which season can this vegetable be planted in
- Fixed a few spots on the map where Abrill could get stuck
- Picking up Witch Exam - Ritualist reward will no longer cause the game to crash
- Basic Herbology now gives out a correct reward
- Attempting to teleport multiple times in quick succession no longer causes a black screen
- Attempting to morph from cat to human and summoning Tzoru at the same time no longer causes a black screen
- Attempting to morph into a cat while teleporting no longer causes a black screen
- Teleporting now disables movement for its duration
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to swim in the buildings if he recently touched water while on the broom
- Fixed plants spawning under the ground on the north side of the map
- Fixed an exploit that could cause the player to receive more Essences than intended
- The cat will no longer become unresponsive after walking close to the water
- Ritual that summons rain will now correctly appear on the Altar after unlocking it
- Removing a Whistler will now spawn correct resource types
- Weather is no longer affected by previously used save game
- Talking to a cat familiar too quickly no longer causes him to give two quests at the same time
- Soul of Boran quest now requires an intended amount of pinecones
- Lowered the range of interaction with the Well
- Confirming cat familiar’s name on a controller no longer causes Abrill to jump
- Fixed sitting areas on Arbor and Flowered Arbor models
- Swapping tabs between commissions and main quest no longer causes an incorrect text to be displayed
- Resident info UI will no longer break on higher resolutions
- Added a character limit while naming a Cuflow
- Forest and Sound essences can now be picked up
- Fixed default settings for Gamma
- Harvesting fruit from the bush will now block movement
- Vegetable Dish commission no longer requires fish
- Steam Deck: you can no longer start a new game before reaching main menu
- Carrots can now be offered as gifts
- Fixed an issue that could cause animation of getting on the broom to greatly slow down the player
- Fixed graphical issues in the cave
- Removed levitating boat ropes in Storm and Frost seasons
- A chest that requires Waxing Moon to open now displays a correct icon
- Removed marker duplicates from the Local Market store
- Player’s position is no longer incorrectly adjusted after moving furniture
- Lights in Abrill’s house will no longer turn off by themselves when Abrill moves far away from the house
- Boats in the harbor no longer levitate
- Fixed a hole between a gate and a wall in the Lower City
Major features and improvements:
- Added Witch Stall tutorial
- Added Witch Stall upgrade (one.. for now!)
- Witch Stall can now be used to sell items in bulk; however, the amount sold depends on your current Town Reputation
- Added the ability to color chests and great chests using dyes. Dyes can be purchased at the market in the town square.
- You can now sell or release your Cuflow
- Updated Cuflow Register UI
- You can now sort equipment/items in chests by categories
- Added new 5 Commissions
- Added new models for upgraded tools
- You can now catch small lizards
- Added a Mushroom Stump and mushroom cultivation
- Added a Mill, available in Rogost’s Service Book. Can be used to obtain flour, oil and sugar
- Locals now have birthdays and react to them
- Added 5 new wallpapers (can be purchased in the Local Market)
- Food description in the Oven now displays how much Stamina is restored
- Double click now can be used to move items between equipment and chest
- Simplified quest delivery: if you have the required item, you can give it to the NPC immediately
- Added a farm field interface immediately after plowing the field
- Added 6 new Fences and fence gates variants
- Furniture and blueprints can now be sold on the Witch Stall
- Increased time after which grown vegetables will wilt
- It is no longer required to do two level 1 tool upgrades if the first one was performed on older save, from before other upgrades were added
- Added prompt that clearly shows relationship changes (both increase and decrease)
Minor features and improvements:
- Added a new model for upgraded Witch Stall
- Adjusted fishing tutorial text
- Added a “Swing” prompt to the Bugnet
- Added “Vegetable Stew” icon
- Steam Deck: naming a cat or a cuflow now invokes an on-screen keyboard
- Steam Deck: left trigger button prompt is now more visible
- Added “Cuflow Coop is full” notification
- Increased Bone drop chance (NOT Tibia)
- UI tabs now save their status after they’re closed
- Victory Champignon and Cuflowrelle models are now bigger
- The town will now turn the lights on at 6 PM (previously 7 PM)
- Adjusted colors of Essences, while they are being held in the hand
- Added “Interaction” prompt to furniture
- Adjusted the areas in which decorations can be placed on the Nightstands
- Improved “Hanging Shelf” description
- Adjusted Sickle animation
- Added a correct icon for blue “Witch Skirt”
- Swapped “Radish Seeds” icon
- Adjusted dialogue in “Fighting Destiny” quest
- Adjusted the colors of paints to make them more diverse
- Adjusted “Colorful Bed” model
We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!
