4.93 Open Beta Test

Attention! Open testing of Game version 4.93 is underway.

There may be minor flaws in the game, and we kindly ask you to report them to our Technical Support Service.

Introduction of a combat medals system.

Improvements and fixes to Custom Game:

The mini-map is now visible to observers.

Display of commands for observers has been fixed.

Camera zoom for observers has been adjusted.

Observers can now see player indicators.

Observers no longer appear in the final battle scoreboard.

Cosmetic enhancements to the store display.

Entry rewards have been moved to a single section with daily tasks.

Visual display has been improved.

Added the ability to compare vehicles.

Numerous fixes and bug fixes.