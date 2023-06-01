 Skip to content

十五 update for 1 June 2023

2023.06.01 Update(1)

Build 11369594

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now click the close button to close the practice billiards gameplay interface, and the character can also move normally
  2. Optimized Xiaomeng's default dialogue

Changed files in this update

