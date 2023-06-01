 Skip to content

Barista Simulator update for 1 June 2023

Release V1.0 - Hotfix Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Staff ai improvements: Now staff will interrupt your gameplay less likely.
  • Recipe specific order time
  • Filter coffee machine fixes
  • Espresso machine frother fixes
  • Customer spawn rates increased for popularity levels
  • Froth achievement fix
  • Translation fixes
  • Customer fixes

