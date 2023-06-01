- Staff ai improvements: Now staff will interrupt your gameplay less likely.
- Recipe specific order time
- Filter coffee machine fixes
- Espresso machine frother fixes
- Customer spawn rates increased for popularity levels
- Froth achievement fix
- Translation fixes
- Customer fixes
Barista Simulator update for 1 June 2023
Release V1.0 - Hotfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
