- Outcore can now be played in French!
The translations were made by Alexis Barroso, Alexis Deschamps, Léo L'hoost ,Maude Nantel, Kariane Lacharité from PrismaLoc
- Nerfed Captain Tutorial to be less difficult than the final boss of a Souls game
- Fixed an issue preventing Paint from being opened on some computers
- Fixed a bunch of errors that occurred in the background for some people
Outcore update for 2 June 2023
French localization + CT nerf
