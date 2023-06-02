 Skip to content

Outcore update for 2 June 2023

French localization + CT nerf

Build 11369522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Outcore can now be played in French!
    The translations were made by Alexis Barroso, Alexis Deschamps, Léo L'hoost ,Maude Nantel, Kariane Lacharité from PrismaLoc
  • Nerfed Captain Tutorial to be less difficult than the final boss of a Souls game
  • Fixed an issue preventing Paint from being opened on some computers
  • Fixed a bunch of errors that occurred in the background for some people

