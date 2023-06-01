 Skip to content

LakeSide update for 1 June 2023

Small Update v0.8.2

LakeSide update for 1 June 2023

Small Update v0.8.2

Build 11369471

Hello!

First, the promised update for May called 'Diplomacy Update' will be delayed to June or July.
This will give us more time to implement and test some big changes to the game.

But we will instead release small updates in the coming weeks.

For today's update:

  • New Wonder: Great Fountain inspired in the Italian Fontana di Trevi
  • New Building: Water Market
  • Balances: The raider events, in the regular mode, are now less agressive
  • The stone resources now have more stone! Only works for new games
  • Other minor fixes

Thank you for your support!

