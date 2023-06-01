Small Update v0.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11369471 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

First, the promised update for May called 'Diplomacy Update' will be delayed to June or July.

This will give us more time to implement and test some big changes to the game.

But we will instead release small updates in the coming weeks.

For today's update:

New Wonder: Great Fountain inspired in the Italian Fontana di Trevi

inspired in the Italian Fontana di Trevi New Building: Water Market

Balances: The raider events, in the regular mode, are now less agressive

The stone resources now have more stone! Only works for new games

Other minor fixes

Thank you for your support!