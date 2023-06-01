RuneLight hotfix 0.1.1.2
+Temple no longer crashes after defeating 3rd Titan
+Fusion box now has properly centered text again
RuneLight update for 1 June 2023
Hotfix 0.1.1.2
RuneLight hotfix 0.1.1.2
