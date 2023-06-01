Patch notes for Version 0.1.10

Polish
- Implemented autosave indicator
- Implemented spell overlay when player highlights a spell in the shop
- Implemented dialogue animations for Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese
- Improved menu navigation for spell rebind
- Added option to skip intro cutscene if players have already seen it before
- Added option to skip tutorial if players have already played through it before
Bugfix
- Bugfix for autosave not saving spells purchased from shop
- Bugfix for autosave not saving Elementerraform
- Bugfix for incorrectly displaying map when player attempts fast travel or spell rebind
- Bugfix for game hanging at load screen on later levels
Changed files in this update