Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion update for 1 June 2023

Patch notes for Version 0.1.10

Patch notes for Version 0.1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Polish

  • Implemented autosave indicator
  • Implemented spell overlay when player highlights a spell in the shop
  • Implemented dialogue animations for Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese
  • Improved menu navigation for spell rebind
  • Added option to skip intro cutscene if players have already seen it before
  • Added option to skip tutorial if players have already played through it before

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for autosave not saving spells purchased from shop
  • Bugfix for autosave not saving Elementerraform
  • Bugfix for incorrectly displaying map when player attempts fast travel or spell rebind
  • Bugfix for game hanging at load screen on later levels

