Big graphic update!

- Textures are replaced in all locations!
- Graphics is updated in the interface: new hero panel, new inventory, new windows, new start menu, etc.
- All art is replaced: when moving to locations, when dying, when victories, etc.
- Pictures of character classes are updated. In addition, female pictures of character classes have been added.
- The portraits of all the heroes are updated: now they are more in line with the adventurers of the Middle Ages. In addition, a random selection of character portraits at the start of the game has been added.
- All the art on the page and in the game library on Steam is updated.
- Also a small optimization of the game is done.
- Some text elements in the game interface are fixed (they were not translated before).
Changed files in this update