Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 1 June 2023

Big graphic update!

Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 1 June 2023

  1. Textures are replaced in all locations!
  2. Graphics is updated in the interface: new hero panel, new inventory, new windows, new start menu, etc.
  3. All art is replaced: when moving to locations, when dying, when victories, etc.
  4. Pictures of character classes are updated. In addition, female pictures of character classes have been added.
  5. The portraits of all the heroes are updated: now they are more in line with the adventurers of the Middle Ages. In addition, a random selection of character portraits at the start of the game has been added.
  6. All the art on the page and in the game library on Steam is updated.
  7. Also a small optimization of the game is done.
  8. Some text elements in the game interface are fixed (they were not translated before).






