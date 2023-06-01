 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 1 June 2023

Update 0.85.8

Update 0.85.8

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed game not starting on Macs running M1 or M2 processors
  • Removed the ability to use allies' rally points to buy troops from; the feature was causing exceptions in multiplayer games and there is unfortunately no quick fix
  • Make AI treat Waterfalls the same way as other movement buff entities (nice to use, but only on the way to something else)
  • Added sound effects to gate in battle
  • Fixed being able to use the rally point to buy troops from towns that are being razed or converted
  • Fixed "division by zero" exception when getting disconnected

