Add Desktop Widget Mode

Now you can put your figures on your desktop

Click on "Desktop Widget" on the left side of the main UI to enter

You can place your work on desktop from the 'Figure Warehouse' panel.

The left, right, and middle mouse buttons can be used to move, zoom, and rotate the model.

The trayicon can hide the UI and provide Suspend mode.

After completing the placement, click on the Suspend mode and the program will enter the background without any consumption of GPU and CPU.

Double click on the tray icon or click on options from the tray menu to return to normal mode.

Better effect when used with live wallpaper : Steamhappy :

