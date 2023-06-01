 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 1 June 2023

【1.0.110 updated】Some bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11368911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Version 1.0.110 Update] 1 June 2023, 18:00

  1. Fixed an issue where multiple people had the same Taoist Titles at the same time.
  2. Fixed the problem that feeding Monster in Mythical Gourd may not consume the Cultivation Elixir.
  3. Fixed the problem that the Artifact Spirit Talent Wheel could not be unlocked if you had to chat with your friends to unlock it.
  4. Fixed the problem that the number of collectible spells displayed in the Heavenly Arts List did not match the actual number obtained.
  5. Fixed the problem that in some cases, the mission of the JieYuan Stone in Yongning Prefecture could not be completed.
  6. Fixed the problem that in some cases the quest (Gum Healing) could not continue after a battle.
  7. Replaced the wrong soundtrack.
  8. Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck after the DLC triggers an Adventure.
  9. Fixed an issue where the DLC checkout screen did not show the unlocked Rewrite Destiny.
  10. Fixed an issue where some of the DLC's unlocked Rewrite Destiny did not work under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link