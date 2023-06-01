【1.0.110 updated】Some bug fixes

[Version 1.0.110 Update] 1 June 2023, 18:00
- Fixed an issue where multiple people had the same Taoist Titles at the same time.
- Fixed the problem that feeding Monster in Mythical Gourd may not consume the Cultivation Elixir.
- Fixed the problem that the Artifact Spirit Talent Wheel could not be unlocked if you had to chat with your friends to unlock it.
- Fixed the problem that the number of collectible spells displayed in the Heavenly Arts List did not match the actual number obtained.
- Fixed the problem that in some cases, the mission of the JieYuan Stone in Yongning Prefecture could not be completed.
- Fixed the problem that in some cases the quest (Gum Healing) could not continue after a battle.
- Replaced the wrong soundtrack.
- Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck after the DLC triggers an Adventure.
- Fixed an issue where the DLC checkout screen did not show the unlocked Rewrite Destiny.
- Fixed an issue where some of the DLC's unlocked Rewrite Destiny did not work under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update