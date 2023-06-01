Revealing Update v.1.500.0 – community requested QoL box of goodies

Hello to all of you, Sea Mayors!

As promised a little while ago, today we’re releasing a second part of community frequently requested improvements for Aquatico. Some of these things have been mentioned soon after the game released, so we apologize for the delay. Combining all updates that came after release, there were a LOT of changes so we had to make priorities for each individual update. Hope everyone seeking the specific elements found in this update won’t hold it against us for having to wait a little bit.

The center point of the upgrade to v.1500.0 are numerous QoL game elements. They range from introducing new gameplay features to further pinpointing next optimization avenues. Before listing the specific technical changelog, a few words on what changes include:

Research stacking – this was asked by a huge number of players, and these requests were completely legit. Given the sheer number of researches available, and their importance in timely development of your colony, you were right to ask for an easier and quicker way to organize your steps. From now, when you decide which research to start next, you can click a few of them in advance. If you select more then one research, each one will get a numerical designation (what is first to be researched, then second and so on…). These researches will then be executed in a designated sequence. Should you wish to cancel the selected sequence, simply click on second research in line to cancel it, then you can reselect the new sequence. If some research is yet unavailable, you’ll be prompted it cannot go to currently selected sequence.

Further optimizations – after several rounds of global optimization runs (on background gameplay calculations and some graphics corrections), we’re now taking it deeper to objects, models and textures. Main aim is to further slash the memory requirements and to improve performance in later game stages.

Additional Steam achievements – ever since we’ve added bigger chunks of additional gameplay layers (expeditions, Atlantis project missions, derelicts…), many of you asked for an additional Steam achievements that would validate the completion of these additional tasks. So, in this update, we’re including 7 new Steam achievements – Atlantis Project, The final chapter, Lord of the sea, The scavenger, The scavengers King, The protector, Master of disaster.

QoL suggested improvements – this time we’re including tweaks to severity of people leaving colony due to lack of food tiers and variety. Also, deselection mouse option is now present to avoid accidental mis-clicks with wrong option activated, then addition of framerate limiter to options, improvements to photo mode and camera interactions, overlapping of map opening with notification icons, and many more details you’ll notice during your play-sessions.

It is our sincere hope that this update will make your playtime more cozy and your colony planning more straightforward. We wish to demonstrate that Aquatico is being refined every day and will continue to be refined, and more importantly, that we’re present on every community channel we have and will continue listening to what you have to say. Thank you for huge amount of ideas and suggestions we received in past few months. Many of them found their way into post-release updates already, and many more are yet to be discussed, designed and introduced in future updates!

CHANGELOG

ADDED: Research stacking – select several researches in advance to initiate an entire automatic research sequence

ADDED: New Steam achievements linked to post-release added gameplay content

ADDED: Framerate limiter slider in the options menu

OPTIMIZATION: A number of additional 3D models

OPTIMIZATION: Improvements to performance in later stages of the game when colony is bigger

IMPROVED: Pace of colonists leaving colony due to food related issues is now decreased

FIXED: Dome upper hull doesn’t disappear with camera zooming in photo mode

FIXED: Overlapping of map and notification icons when accessing expeditions is corrected

TWEAKED: Right mouse click deselection of previously activated option

Dive back to your underwater colony and remember to watch your oxygen levels!