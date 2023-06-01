-
It is now possible to unlock a player controlled superwapon in the second mission. This is a wapon that has huge fire power and can be aimed by the player. It requires 2 hands to operate, one to hold the wapon and one to aim + shoot.
-
When you kneel down, look up and not touch any buttons in a level. You will be teleported high above the battlefield where you can press a button to quit the level and return to the cryopod.
To return from this height without quitting just move and you will be teleported back to the ground. I don't like how this works so it will probably change in the future... Having a high view over the battlefield is nice, so its a good place for all needed settings.
Unoffensible Playtest update for 1 June 2023
Version 0.0.50 - SuperWapons and Quit level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1998061 Depot 1998061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update