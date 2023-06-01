Version 0.0.50 - SuperWapons and Quit level

It is now possible to unlock a player controlled superwapon in the second mission. This is a wapon that has huge fire power and can be aimed by the player. It requires 2 hands to operate, one to hold the wapon and one to aim + shoot.

When you kneel down, look up and not touch any buttons in a level. You will be teleported high above the battlefield where you can press a button to quit the level and return to the cryopod.

To return from this height without quitting just move and you will be teleported back to the ground. I don't like how this works so it will probably change in the future... Having a high view over the battlefield is nice, so its a good place for all needed settings.