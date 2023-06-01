Volcano Princess Patch Note V1.00.22

【Savedata Function Tip】

Steam Cloud function is now unavailable for Volcano Princess. It still takes time for devs to solve it, so if you are playing the game on different PCs, please remember to copy all the files under this route to move savedata:

【SYSTEM DISK】\Users【Your Windows Username】\AppData\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess

(or copy this to the address line and press enter: %APPDATA%..\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess)

v2.00.01

Now you can buy some potions which can reduce the daughter's attributes since Winter Year.

Now you can keep more furniture in the house.

Fixed the problem that after triggering the Lebsa special romance event, her expedition event may still appeared.

Fixed the problem that after triggering the Lebsa event, she may still appear in the following events.

Fixed the problem that after triggering the Lebsa event, she may still appear in the horse race.

Fixed the visual problem in the lord's place.

Fixed the problem that the new potion can be found in the alchemy store.

Fixed several text errors.

Thank you support! If you meet any bugs, please submit a Gle Form. And welcome to our Discord!