 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MatchR update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11368458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm back with some more bug fixes! ːsteamhappyː

  • Some stickers description had a "+" instead of a "-" when you bought them from the machine, this has been fixed,
  • The "Clumsy" character trait did not activate if the enemy was stunned, this has been fixed,
  • The Goert ending did not properly display its text and thus did not end correctly, forcing the player to skip ːsteamsadː This has been fixed,
  • Stickers in the sticker book would play the same sound on loop when hover, this has been fixed,
  • Stickers in the sticker book would sometimes display the description of stickers from another page, I think this has been fixed,

Once again, thank you everyone, hope you enjoy the game ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016281 Depot 2016281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016282 Depot 2016282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016283 Depot 2016283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link