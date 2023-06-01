Hotfix 1.0.10

I'm back with some more bug fixes! ːsteamhappyː
- Some stickers description had a "+" instead of a "-" when you bought them from the machine, this has been fixed,
- The "Clumsy" character trait did not activate if the enemy was stunned, this has been fixed,
- The Goert ending did not properly display its text and thus did not end correctly, forcing the player to skip ːsteamsadː This has been fixed,
- Stickers in the sticker book would play the same sound on loop when hover, this has been fixed,
- Stickers in the sticker book would sometimes display the description of stickers from another page, I think this has been fixed,
Once again, thank you everyone, hope you enjoy the game ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update