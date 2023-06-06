 Skip to content

Operation: Harsh Doorstop update for 6 June 2023

Hotfix v0.12.0.1 Changelog

Operation: Harsh Doorstop update for 6 June 2023

Hotfix v0.12.0.1 Changelog

Build 11368425

Multiplayer

  • Fix "+connect <ip:queryport>" command line arg not working (used by steam to cold start the game into a server from the command line)
  • Security fixes to client authentication procedure when joining a server
  • Fixed player name/score stats (steam server info) not getting updated initially for a newly connected player
  • Preserve in-game player stats (kills, deaths, etc) for players that disconnect from and subsequently reconnect to a server within the inactivity threshold established by the game mode (5 minutes by default)
  • Fix issue with character movement replication breaking the intended send rates for client moves when game time was dilated

Miscellaneous

  • Update Steamworks SDK to version 1.57

SDK

  • Fix "X imported Y, but it was never saved as an export." log warning spam (that was benign) when packaging or otherwise cooking content for a mod
  • Change Impact FX "DecalMaterial" property type from a material to a material interface to allow for decals to utilize material instances for impact fx

