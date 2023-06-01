Patch 3.0.692

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023.

Thanks to invaluable feedback from the community, we have corrected many bugs and improved certain aspects of the game. Details below.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Additions:

In player creation, the default setting for potential is now "random".

Bonus/malus on attributes are now displayed when selecting an existing player at the start of a new career.

Added a shorctut to the planing screen in the Wild card e-mail*.

Updates:

Improved animations during matches.

Better indication explaining why a player or staff member cannot be signed.

Enhanced environment for smaller stadiums.

Minor adjustments to tournament names and surfaces*.

Minor adjustments to initial staff assignments in academies*.

Minor adjustments to the triggering conditions of certain emails, ensuring consistent meaning*.

Fixes:

Resolved an issue where a player could have no primary gameplan, leading to a crash in the calendar.

Fixed the problem where the briefing was not displayed before a match.

Corrected the issue where negotiations for goals with a player were not concluding in some cases.

Addressed the problem of invisible players.

Ensured proper display of hair in all instances.

Fixed the bug where game plan mastering was set to maximum after playing doubles.

Improved the importing/exporting of gameplans with a key, avoiding incomplete gameplans.

Fixed the bug where sponsor bonuses were not earned in the 20th tournament.

Resolved the occasional crashing of the player search screen.

Discord will now correctly display 'Tennis Manager 2023' instead of 'Tennis Manager 2022'.

Fixed the issue where crowd sounds could remain activated after a match.

Corrected the incorrect reaction of a partner in doubles when losing the match.

Replaced the 'Tennis Manager 2022' logo with the 'Tennis Manager 2023' one on billboards.

Minor translations and UI fixes.

*: requires to start a new career

The Rebound Team